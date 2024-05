Dunn appears set to be optioned to Triple-A Nashville prior to Wednesday's game versus the Pirates, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers have not announced any moves yet, but Dunn no longer had a locker in the clubhouse. Dunn has slashed just .192/.240/.255 since April 16 and has seen his playing time slip, so it doesn't come as a surprise. It's not clear yet what the corresponding move for the Brewers will be.