Dunn will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Over his final 13 games of April, Dunn had gone just 3-for-25 with 12 strikeouts and had seemingly removed himself from consideration for the everyday role at third base, which Joey Ortiz had claimed a firm grasp of due to his much stronger start to the season. However, the Brewers aren't yet willing to pull the plug on Dunn, as manager Pat Murphy told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Dunn would get an extended look this weekend to prove that he's worthy of sticking around with the big club rather than getting optioned to Triple-A Nashville. For his part, Dunn has done well to convince the Brewers he deserves to remain up in the majors, as he's gone 4-for-9 with a triple, a walk, three runs and an RBI over the previous three contests. Murphy said that the starting third base job still belongs to Ortiz, but Dunn will get his fourth straight nod Sunday and might have made a case to see more consistent playing time as a utility option.