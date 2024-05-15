The Brewers optioned Dunn to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Though he served as Milwaukee's designated hitter in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates, Dunn's playing time had been relatively sparse since mid-April with Joey Ortiz overtaking him as the preferred option at third base. As a left-handed hitter, Dunn wasn't a fit for the Brewers as a short-side platoon player, either, so he'll head to Nashville to get some everyday playing time. Outfielder Chris Roller was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.