Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Dunn has a disc issue in his back and is expected to remain on the injured list for at least another month, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dunn landed on the MLB injured list Wednesday after originally being sent to Triple-A on June 19, and it now seems that he'll be stuck on the IL for an extended period of time. The 26-year-old infielder hadn't been playing very often anyway prior to landing on the IL, and he'll likely be optioned to Nashville again once he's fully recovered.