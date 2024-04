Dunn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Dunn was awarded three consecutive starts at third base this past Wednesday through Saturday, but he was unable to break out of his recent funk at the plate, as he produced just one hit in 11 at-bats. The rookie has posted a .333 OPS over his last nine games and now finds himself back on the bench for the second game in a row. Joey Ortiz still looks to be the Brewers' preferred option at third base for the time being.