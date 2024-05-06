Dunn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Dunn started at third base in each of the past four contests and went 5-for-13 with a triple, a walk, three runs and an RBI over that stretch. Despite the run of steady playing time of late, Dunn is still expected to move back into a utility role, as manager Pat Murphy noted Sunday that he wanted to give the rookie a more extended look after he had fallen out of favor in recent weeks. Dunn likely hit well enough to maintain his spot on the 26-man active roster for now, but Joey Ortiz still profiles as the Brewers' top option at the hot corner.