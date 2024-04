Dunn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Dunn is on the bench for the third time in four games, with all of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. The rookie looked to have gained traction as the Brewers' everyday third baseman after getting on base at a .400 clip through his first seven big-league games, but he's starting to lose playing time to Joey Ortiz after going 2-for-13 with six strikeouts over his past three contests.