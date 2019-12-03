Play

Arcia signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Brewers on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Arcia may have to compete for a starting role at shortstop after the Brewers traded for Luis Urias, though it appears he'll see every opportunity to win the job. He struggled to a .223/.283/.350 slash line with 15 homers and 59 RBI over 152 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories