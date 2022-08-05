Severino cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Severino looked set to serve as the Brewers' backup catcher this season but missed the first 80 games of the year due to a PED suspension. He played infrequently upon his return and was designated for assignment Wednesday after going 4-for-18 at the plate.
