The Brewers reinstated Severino (suspension) from the restricted list Sunday.
Severino will be joining the big club for the first time this season after he was handed an 80-game suspension shortly before Opening Day due to a violation of MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Prior to his suspension, Severino had been slated to serve as the primary backup to Omar Narvaez, but that role will seemingly belong to Victor Caratini moving forward. As a result, Severino has dabbled at first base during his recent 12-game rehab assignment between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, and he'll also be an option at designated hitter if the Brewers want to get another right-handed bat in the lineup. Severino is unlikely to pick up more than a couple of starts per week.
