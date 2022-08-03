Severino was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Severino was reinstated from his suspension at the beginning of July, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster since both Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini are remaining with the team following the trade deadline. Severino appeared in just eight games for the Brewers and went 4-for-18 with two doubles, an RBI, three walks and seven strikeouts.