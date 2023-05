Severino asked for and was granted his release from the Padres on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Severino had registered an impressive .876 OPS through 75 plate appearances at Triple-A El Paso, but he wasn't getting regular playing time and should be able to find a better opportunity elsewhere. The 29-year-old journeyman catcher inked a minor-league pact with San Diego in December.