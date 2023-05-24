Severino signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Severino attending spring training with the Padres and accepted an assignment at Triple-A El Paso after failing to win a spot on the Friars' Opening Day roster. He performed well at El Paso to the tune of a .286/.400/.476 slash line in 75 plate appearances, but with a promotion to the big leagues not imminent, he was granted his release from San Diego last week. Severino quickly caught on with Seattle, but he'll still likely find himself no better than third on the organizational depth chart at catcher behind Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy.