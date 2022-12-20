site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Pedro Severino: Headed to San Diego
Severino signed a contract with the Padres on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Severino appeared in eight games for the Brewers in 2022, going 4-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI. He'd likely need to beat out either Luis Campusano or Austin Nola to crack the Opening Day roster.
