Strzelecki picked up the save with a clean inning in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Diamondbacks. He did not record a strikeout.

Strzelecki entered the game in the ninth inning with a 3-0 lead and set Arizona down in order to earn the first save of his career. The save opportunity was likely a product of the Brewers being out of playoff contention and manager Craig Counsell opting to give some of the younger players a look. Over 35 innings this season Strzelecki went 2-1 with one save and four holds with 40 strikeouts.