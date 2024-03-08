Hoskins is 2-for-9 (.222) with a home run, an RBI, three runs and a 3:6 BB:K through four games this spring.

Coming off a torn ACL, Hoskins did not make his first appearance of the spring until Mar. 1, but he has now taken the field in four contests and has reached base at least once in all four. Both hits he has recorded came over the last three days, so it seems he is settling in. He has not encountered any setbacks since making his debut, so he is on track to start at first base for the Brewers on Opening Day.