Hoskins (knee) said Monday that he expects to be full-go at the beginning of spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hoskins missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his left ACL during spring training, but he was close to being cleared to return during the postseason for the Phillies and should head into his first camp with the Brewers with no lingering limitations. Slated to turn 31 in March, Hoskins is set to be Milwaukee's regular first baseman in 2024 but should also see ample time at designated hitter.