Brewers' Rob Scahill: Sent outright to Colorado Springs
Scahill accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Scahill was designated for assignment Sunday, and given his struggles in the majors this season, no team was interested in obtaining his services while he was exposed to waivers. The right-hander will now move into an organizational depth role with the Sky Sox.
