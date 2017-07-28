Scahill accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Scahill was designated for assignment Sunday, and given his struggles in the majors this season, no team was interested in obtaining his services while he was exposed to waivers. The right-hander will now move into an organizational depth role with the Sky Sox.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast