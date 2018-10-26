Scahill was outrighted from the 40-man roster to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and will become a free agent following the end of the 2018 season.

Scahill spent a majority of this past year at the Triple-A level, only joining the White Sox in September once rosters expanded. In six appearances with the big-league club, he allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings of relief.