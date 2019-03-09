Rob Scahill: Let go by Chicago
The Cubs released Scahill on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Scahill had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee and may have been informed that he wasn't a realistic candidate for the Opening Day bullpen. Rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Iowa, Scahill will presumably look to join an organization that may present an easier path to the big leagues.
