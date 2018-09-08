Scahill had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Scahill signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in December and has spent the 2018 season with the Knights. The 31-year-old pitched in 18 games with the Brewers last season, posting a respectable 4.43 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 22.1 innings.

