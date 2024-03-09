Gasser tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of relief in an exhibition game Friday. He allowed two hits and posted a 3:1 K:BB in the outing.

Gasser allowed two earned runs over 2.0 innings in his lone start of the spring, but he has sandwiched scoreless one-inning and now three-inning appearances around that and owns a 6:2 K:BB over six total frames. Gasser is one of Milwaukee's top prospects and is in the mix for a rotation spot with the big club, but with him not yet on the 40-man roster, the Brewers could assign him to the minors in order to retain other pitchers that are.