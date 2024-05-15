Gasser (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

Gasser was solid in his second big-league outing, allowing just one run in the third inning while the Brewers exploded for 10 runs in a convincing victory. The 24-year-old southpaw has allowed just one run through 11 innings in his first two starts after posting a 5.25 ERA in three outings with Triple-A Nashville. Gasser figures to stick in Milwaukee's rotation while DL Hall (knee) is sidelined. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Marlins in his next start.