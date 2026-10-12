Gasser will start Game 3 of the NLCS versus the Dodgers on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser will move in front of Dustin May in the Brewers' rotation order after logging four frames of one-run ball in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. The left-hander posted a 2.86 ERA and 60:21 K:BB over 63 innings covering 11 starts and one relief appearance in the second half of the regular season. Gasser is likely to be opposed by Blake Snell, though the Dodgers have yet to officially name a starting pitcher for Game 3.