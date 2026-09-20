Gasser (5-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

Baltimore got runners to third base twice against Gasser, including a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the sixth inning, but both times the southpaw escaped without taking any damage. It was his fifth quality start of the season and first since Aug. 14, and his 107 pitches (64 strikes) were a career high. Gasser will take a 4.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 94:34 K:BB through 103.1 innings into his final outing of the regular season, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Cardinals.