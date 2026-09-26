Gasser didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cardinals after allowing one run on a hit and a walk while striking out nine over six innings.

Gasser dominated St. Louis for most of his outing, with the Cardinals' only hit against him coming on Ivan Herrera's solo home run in the fourth inning. However, the bullpen wasted his strong start and ultimately erased Gasser's chance to close out the regular season with a win. It remains to be seen whether Gasser will be part of the Brewers' rotation in the NLDS, but the third-year veteran posted strong numbers in his first full season as a major-league starter. In 21 appearances (20 starts) and 109.1 innings, Gasser delivered a 3.87 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while posting a 103:35 K:BB.