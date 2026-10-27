Gasser earned the win in Game 3 of the World Series at Tampa Bay on Monday, giving up just one hit with three strikeouts and one walk across six scoreless innings.

Yandy Diaz crushed a 115.5-mph single to open the bottom of the first inning for the Rays, but Gasser didn't allow another hit and faced the minimum 18 batters through six frames thanks to a caught stealing and a groundball double play. The rookie left-hander has been Milwaukee's best starting pitcher during the playoffs, as he's surrendered just one run with a 9:3 K:BB over 15 innings.