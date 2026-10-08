Gasser didn't factor into the decision in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres on Wednesday, giving up a run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk over four innings.

The left-hander threw 40 of 56 pitches for strikes as he held San Diego in check, with the only damage against him being a solo homer from Fernando Tatis. It was Gasser's first playoff start after making two relief appearances during the postseason last year. This performance should be more than enough to solidify his place in Milwaukee's rotation for the NLCS, with him likely lining up to start Game 4 in Los Angeles.