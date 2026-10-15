Gasser didn't factor into the decision in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing just three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

The rookie left-hander certainly wasn't dominant, but he kept Los Angeles off the board by scattering three singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Gasser didn't have a long leash and was pulled at 72 pitches (47 strikes), but that's not a major surprise in just his second postseason start. He's now surrendered just one run with a 6:2 K:BB across nine frames in those two outings, cementing his spot as the Brewers' No. 3 starter as they sit one win away from the World Series.