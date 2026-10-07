Gasser will start for the Brewers on Wednesday in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Gasser hasn't pitched in a game in nearly two weeks, but he was terrific down the stretch of the regular season for Milwaukee, posting a 1.67 ERA and 31:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings covering his final six appearances. The left-hander is stretched out to handle a normal starter's workload, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Brewers' bullpen is heavily involved in the gameplan for Game 4.