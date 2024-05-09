Gasser will be promoted from Triple-A Nashville to start Friday's game against the Cardinals, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers were forced into a six-man rotation after Freddy Peralta was hit with a five-game suspension, and the team will now call upon one of its top pitching prospects to fill the open spot. The 24-year-old southpaw got off to a late start after a bone spur in his elbow sidelined him for the first several weeks of the season, and he has posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.50 WHIP alongside a 17:6 K:BB through 12 innings in Triple-A since returning. Gasser may be sent back to Nashville after making his MLB debut Friday, though a strong start could allow him to stay in Milwaukee, as the Brewers have struggled with rotation depth to begin the year.