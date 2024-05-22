Gasser came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins, coughing up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits over six innings. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The rookie southpaw had a respectable 24 called or swinging strikes on his 80 pitches, but Gasser mostly pitched to contact and watched a number of grounders make it past the Brewers' infield defenders. He left the game in line for his first loss in the majors, but Milwaukee rallied in the eighth inning. Gasser will take a 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB through 17 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come this weekend in Boston.