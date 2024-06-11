Brewers manager Pat Murphy said prior to Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays that Gasser (elbow) is unlikely to return from the injured list this season, Steve Megargee of the Associated Press reports. "[Wade] Miley, Gasser and [Brandon Woodruff], you're probably not going to see," Murphy said. "It would probably be safe to say those three are out for the year."

Gasser was placed on the IL on June 5 with a left flexor strain, and though the rookie hasn't yet settled on a treatment plan for the injury, Murphy said that he's pessimistic Gasser will pitch again this season regardless of whether he undergoes surgery or opts for more extended rest and rehab. Since sustaining the injury coming out of his June 1 start agains the White Sox, Gasser has sought two medical opinions on his elbow and is set to get another in the coming days when he meets with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. According to Murphy, one of the doctors has recommended that Gasser undergo a reconstruction surgery for the elbow, but it's unclear if the second opinion Gasser received from Dr. Neal ElAttrache concurred with that assessment. The Brewers will likely provide an update on how Gasser plans to treat the injury after Dr. Meister gets a chance to evaluate his elbow.