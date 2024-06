Brewers general manager Matt Arnold confirmed Wednesday that Gasser (elbow) underwent a traditional Tommy John surgery Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Gasser wasn't a candidate for an internal brace procedure, which would have shortened his timetable. A return for Gasser late in the 2025 season would still appear possible, but he likely won't be an integral part of the team's plans until 2026.