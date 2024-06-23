Gasser is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Monday in Dallas, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers previously disclosed Thursday that Gasser was headed for elbow surgery, but the team didn't immediately what type of procedure the rookie left-hander was undergoing. However, after recently receiving a third opinion on the left flexor strain in his elbow from Dr. Keith Meister -- who will perform the operation Monday -- Gasser was recommended for Tommy John surgery rather than an internal brace procedure. Gasser will likely require anywhere from 12-to-18 months to make a full recovery from Tommy John surgery, meaning it's possible that he's not available to pitch at all during the 2025 season.