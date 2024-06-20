Gasser is mulling whether to have surgery on his left elbow after a third opinion concurred with the second that an operation is likely needed at some point, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser is dealing with UCL damage in the elbow, and the Brewers are leaving the decision of surgery or rest and rehab up to the 25-year-old left-hander. He's been shut down from throwing for nearly three weeks already, so Gasser is facing a lengthy ramp-up even if he opts for the non-surgical route. If he decides to have surgery, Gasser would likely be sidelined for at least one year.