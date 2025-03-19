Gasser (elbow) has advanced his throwing program to flat-ground throws from 120 feet, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The next step for Gasser -- who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery -- could be to throw from the mound. Gasser is eyeing a return in August or September of this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Getting Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Elects for surgery•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Third opinion, surgery recommended•