Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Gasser (elbow) might miss some time but that the first MRI looked "pretty normal," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The left-hander will receive a second opinion for the tightness and soreness in his elbow, but the initial imaging results are encouraging. Gasser still seems unlikely to avoid a stint on the injured list given it's an elbow issue, but the Brewers have yet to make an official roster move.
More News
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Getting sore elbow checked out•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Allows three runs vs. White Sox•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Fans seven in quality start•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Robert Gasser: Improves to 2-0•