Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Gasser (elbow) might miss some time but that the first MRI looked "pretty normal," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The left-hander will receive a second opinion for the tightness and soreness in his elbow, but the initial imaging results are encouraging. Gasser still seems unlikely to avoid a stint on the injured list given it's an elbow issue, but the Brewers have yet to make an official roster move.