Gasser (elbow) said this weekend that his left UCL is not "broken" but also "not as strong as it should be," Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Previously, the damage to Gasser's elbow was reported to be to his flexor tendon, but it would appear the integrity of his UCL is now the bigger concern. Gasser has received two opinions on the elbow, with one doctor recommending surgery and the other rest and rehab. He's headed to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, where he will get a third opinion before he makes a decision regarding surgery. Any type of UCL repair would end Gasser's 2024 season and likely keep him out for the majority of the 2025 campaign, as well.