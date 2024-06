Gasser is traveling to Los Angeles to receive a second opinion on his injured left elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gasser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left flexor strain, but the pitcher and the Brewers are still trying to get a better handle on his diagnosis and treatment options. More information on a potential timetable for Gasser could be available later this week.