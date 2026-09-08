Gasser allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Gasser held Chicago scoreless through four frames before serving up a solo homer to Pedro Ramirez with two outs in the fifth. He then hit a batter and issued a walk before being given the hook by manager Pat Murphy. Gasser was at only 83 pitches at that point, but the Cubs had a pair of right-handed batters coming up, which may have influenced the decision to yank the lefty hurler. It was the fourth time over Gasser's past six starts that he hasn't completed five frames, and he's pitched to a mediocre 4.40 ERA across 28.2 innings during that span. Gasser is slated for a home matchup against the Reds his next time out.