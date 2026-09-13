Gasser didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Gasser was sharp Sunday, as he held the Reds scoreless through five innings before he was ultimately charged for one run after Elly De La Cruz led off the sixth with a single. While Gasser has failed to make it through six innings in any of his last five starts, he's held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings, posting a 2.33 ERA across 19.1 innings in that span. Overall, Gasser sports a 4.30 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 92:31 K:BB through 96.1 innings this season. He's tentatively in line to face the Orioles on the road his next time out.