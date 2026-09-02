Gasser did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Gasser allowed just one hit through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth, when three consecutive batters reached to open the frame. An error by Gasser compounded the damage as Chicago pushed across three runs in the inning. The left-hander has now failed to complete five innings in three of his last five starts. He owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 82:27 K:BB across 86.2 innings this season and is slated for a rematch with the Cubs in his next start.