The Brewers placed Gasser on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left flexor strain.

Initial testing on Gasser's left elbow provided encouraging results, but a second opinion evidently revealed the strain. It's not clear at this point how much time the rookie southpaw might miss, but he'll almost certainly miss more than the minimum 15 days. Gasser has been a bright spot for Milwaukee this season, posting a 2.57 ERA and 16:1 K:BB over 28 frames covering five starts.