The second opinion Gasser received on his left elbow Friday conflicted with the first evaluation, so he's scheduled to visit a third doctor, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

According to Hogg, Dr. Neal ElAttrache suggested surgery after examining Gasser's elbow Friday, which was in contrast to the initial evaluation from earlier this week. There's apparently no new structural damage with the flexor strain, but the differing treatment recommendation will result in the 25-year-old receiving a third medical opinion. Gasser is without a timeline for his return but could be facing an extended absence.