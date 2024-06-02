Gasser didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three in five innings.

All three of the runs against Gasser came via the home-run ball Saturday -- an Andrew Benintendi solo shot in the third inning followed by a two-run blast off the bat of Gavin Sheets in the fourth. It's just the second time in five starts that Gasser's allowed more than one run. Overall, the left-hander is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 16 strikeouts while issuing just one walk through his first 28 innings. Gasser's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Tigers in his next outing.