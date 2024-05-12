Gasser is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates at American Family Field.

The Brewers will keep Gasser in the rotation as their No. 5 starter over Tobias Myers, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. That same day, Gasser made his MLB debut against the Cardinals and breezed through six scoreless innings while striking out four and allowing just two hits and zero walks. His numbers in three starts at Nashville (5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 12 innings) should give fantasy managers some pause in expecting Gasser to repeat the success of his MLB debut, but he'll at least make for an intriguing streaming option while facing off against a weak Pittsburgh offense that had posted a 70 wRC+ in nine May games heading into Sunday.