The Brewers could call up Gasser from Triple-A Nashville later this week to make his MLB debut, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Brewers will likely have a temporary opening in their rotation in the near future with Freddy Peralta facing a five-game suspension, and manager Pat Murphy said that Gasser "would be a strong candidate" to fill the spot. Gasser started for Nashville on Sunday, which would line him up to start Friday against the Cardinals if the Brewers elect to call him up. Gasser has produced a 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 12 innings through his first three starts with Nashville.