The Brewers selected Gasser's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Gasser is set to make his major-league debut Friday against the Cardinals. The left-hander began the season on the injured list at Nashville with an elbow issue before returning to post a 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 12 innings. He threw 78 pitches in his last outing, so Gasser would seem prepared to throw 90 or so pitches Friday. He's likely headed back to Nashville after the start.