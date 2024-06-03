Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Gasser is dealing with "some tightness, soreness" in his left elbow and is in the process of receiving a second opinion, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gasser last pitched Saturday versus the White Sox, yielding three runs over five innings of work in a no-decision. He had been lined up to pitch in this week's series in Philadelphia, but clearly his status in the short and long term is now up in the air. Gasser dealt with an elbow problem earlier this season, as well, which delayed his season debut at Triple-A Nashville.